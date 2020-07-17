Khloe Kardashian Says Brother Rob Kardashian Is Returning To ‘KUWTK’

Khloe Kardashian has revealed that her brother, Rob Kardashian, will be making a return to Keeping Up With Kardashians.

“My brother’s coming back around. Like, he’s feeling more confident [and] comfortable. So I think he just started a whole new season,” she said during an interview with Sirius XM’s The Morning Mash Up.

The news comes as Khloe also revealed that sister Kourtney Kardashian, who quit the show after an explosive fight with Kim Kardashian — has been filming a little.

“We always say when it becomes unfun and we’re all, like, dreading doing something, then hang it up. I mean, it’s not gonna last forever and we know that. I think we’re so OK with that. But, like, for [Kourtney Kardashian], if she wasn’t feeling like that was her happy place, by all means, we don’t want anyone to do that,” Khloe added.

Perhaps in the upcoming season, she will clear up whether she is back together with Tristan Thompson or not…