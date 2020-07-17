Khloe Kardashian Says Brother Rob Kardashian Is Returning To ‘KUWTK’

Khloe Kardashian has revealed that her brother, Rob Kardashian, will be making a return to Keeping Up With Kardashians.

“My brother’s coming back around. Like, he’s feeling more confident [and] comfortable. So I think he just started a whole new season,” she said during an interview with Sirius XM’s The Morning Mash Up.

The news comes as Khloe also revealed that sister Kourtney Kardashian, who quit the show after an explosive fight with Kim Kardashian — has been filming a little.

