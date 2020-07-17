Katherine Langford Wanted a Challenge, So She Got Cursed

For many viewers, Katherine Langford is still Hannah Baker from 13 Reasons Why, but that’s about to change.

The leading role in 13 Reasons Why was Langford’s first major part. She was nominated for a Golden Globe for playing the teenager whose suicide was the central focus of the series. The series ran for four seasons, but Langford left the show after season two in 2018. Big screen roles followed, including Knives Out and Love, Simon, but now she’s back with a TV show, Netflix’s Cursed, playing a role that’s a far cry from Hannah Baker.

In her new series, Langford plays Nimue, the (cursed) young woman who goes on to become The Lady of the Lake in the King Arthur legend.