Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg won’t retire despite cancer return

The 87-year-old Justice Ginsburg, who spent in the hospital this week for a possible infection, said her treatment so far has succeeded in reducing lesions on her liver and that she will continue chemotherapy sessions every two weeks.

“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that,” Justice Ginsburg said in a statement issued by the court.

She said her recent hospitalisations, including one in May, were unrelated to the cancer.

A medical scan in February revealed growths on her liver, she said, and she began chemotherapy in May.

“My most recent scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease,” she said.

“I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment.”

Justice Ginsburg, a gender equality and women’s rights advocate, was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton on June 14, 1993.

The second female justice of four to be confirmed to the court, Ginsburg was inducted into the national Women’s Hall of Fame in 2002, and has since become a pop culture icon.

Justice Ginsburg has been treated four times for cancer.

In addition to the tumor on her pancreas last year, she was previously treated for colorectal cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009.