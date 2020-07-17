July 2010 Pop Culture Moments

It was a decade ago that Inception first blew our minds.

2.

…and Eminem’s “Love the Way You Lie” feat. Rihanna were the No. 1 songs in the country.

3.

While the Dirty Heads’ “Lay Me Down” feat. Rome was the No. 1 alternative song in the country.

7.

Sh*t My Dad Says topped the New York Times Nonfiction Best Sellers list.

8.

While Artemis Fowl: The Atlantis Complex was published in the UK.

9.

Christina Milian and The-Dream announced that they were separating after less than a year of marriage.


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

10.

Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr got secretly married in Los Angeles.


Larry Busacca / Getty Images

11.

While Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz got secretly married in Corsica, France.


Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

12.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski got married in Lake Como, Italy.


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

13.

Celine Dion announced that she and her husband, René Angélil, were expecting twins.


Larry Busacca / Getty Images

14.

Rumors began to circulate that Mark Ruffalo would replace Ed Norton as the Hulk in the upcoming Avengers movie.


Bryan Bedder / Getty Images


15.

The rumors were confirmed when Mark was brought out along with the rest of the Avengers (Robert Downey Jr., Scarlet Johanssen, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and Jeremy Renner) during the Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

16.

Spain defeated the Netherlands to win the FIFA World Cup.


Thomas Coex / Getty Images

17.

Lindsay Lohan was sentenced to 90 days in jail for violating her prohibition.

18.

President Barack Obama appeared on The View — making him the first sitting president to appear on a daytime talk show.

19.

Ellen DeGeneres announced she would be leaving American Idol after only serving as a judge for one season.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

20.

Rumors begin to circulate that Jennifer Aniston would guest-star on her BBF Courteney Cox’s show, Cougar Town — which she did.


Michael Caulfield / WireImage

21.

The first RuPaul’s Drag Race spinoff, RuPaul’s Drag U, made its debut on Logo.

22.

MasterChef made its premiere on Fox.


20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

23.

The Hills ended its run with its infamous tongue-in-cheek it’s ~all fake~ finale.

24.

Despicable Me and Inception were among the movies released into theaters.


Universal Pictures, Warner Bros.


