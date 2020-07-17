July 2010 Pop Culture Moments

It was a decade ago that Inception first blew our minds.
2.
…and Eminem’s “Love the Way You Lie” feat. Rihanna were the No. 1 songs in the country.
3.
While the Dirty Heads’ “Lay Me Down” feat. Rome was the No. 1 alternative song in the country.
7.
Sh*t My Dad Says topped the New York Times Nonfiction Best Sellers list.
8.
While Artemis Fowl: The Atlantis Complex was published in the UK.
9.
Christina Milian and The-Dream announced that they were separating after less than a year of marriage.
10.
Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr got secretly married in Los Angeles.
11.
While Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz got secretly married in Corsica, France.
12.
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski got married in Lake Como, Italy.
13.
Celine Dion announced that she and her husband, René Angélil, were expecting twins.
14.
Rumors began to circulate that Mark Ruffalo would replace Ed Norton as the Hulk in the upcoming Avengers movie.
15.
The rumors were confirmed when Mark was brought out along with the rest of the Avengers (Robert Downey Jr., Scarlet Johanssen, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and Jeremy Renner) during the Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con.
16.
Spain defeated the Netherlands to win the FIFA World Cup.
17.
Lindsay Lohan was sentenced to 90 days in jail for violating her prohibition.
18.
President Barack Obama appeared on The View — making him the first sitting president to appear on a daytime talk show.
19.
Ellen DeGeneres announced she would be leaving American Idol after only serving as a judge for one season.
20.
Rumors begin to circulate that Jennifer Aniston would guest-star on her BBF Courteney Cox’s show, Cougar Town — which she did.
21.
The first RuPaul’s Drag Race spinoff, RuPaul’s Drag U, made its debut on Logo.
22.
MasterChef made its premiere on Fox.
23.
The Hills ended its run with its infamous tongue-in-cheek it’s ~all fake~ finale.
24.
Despicable Me and Inception were among the movies released into theaters.
