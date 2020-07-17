Judge Allows Mo’Nique’s Lawsuit Against Netflix To Move Forward

Mo’Nique can move forward with her lawsuit against Netflix, a Los Angeles judge ruled — refusing Netflix’s motion to dismiss the star’s discrimination suit.

Netflix denied the allegations in November.

“We care deeply about inclusion, equity and diversity and take any accusations of discrimination very seriously,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. “We believe our opening offer to Mo’Nique was fair — which is why we will be fighting this lawsuit.”

