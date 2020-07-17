Italian police intercept coffee beans stuffed with cocaine

Police in Italy have intercepted a package containing hundreds of coffee beans that were hiding illegal drugs inside them.

Around 500 beans had been cut open, stuffed with cocaine, and carefully taped closed again with dark brown tape.

While the method of transportation appears to have been carefully thought out, the name on the package may have given the smugglers away.

Police said suspicions were initially raised when they saw the name “Santino D’Antonio” on the packets — a mafia boss in the American action film John Wick.

Police intercepted the beans after they had been sent from Medellin in Colombia to Milan’s Malpensa airport.

The 2kg package contained 150g of cocaine powder.

It was addressed to a tobacco shop in Florence, with police following the package as it was delivered and arresting a 50-year-old man when he turned up to collect it.

Italian police named their operation “Caffe’ Scorretto” – Improper Coffee – a play on the name of a drink in the country called ‘”caffe’ corretto” – corrected coffee – which is an espresso with a splash of sambuca.