India’s coronavirus cases cross 1 million By

© . FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ahmedabad
NEW DELHI () – India’s cases of novel coronavirus crossed the million mark, the health ministry data showed on Friday, as infections spread out into the smaller towns and the countryside following the lifting of a vast lockdown.
Only the United States and Brazil have a higher number of cases. India’s total deaths stood at 25,602 the health ministry said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.