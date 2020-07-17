In LoHi, a remodeled traditional home on a big corner site

The virus crisis is doing nothing to lessen the building craze in LoHi, close to its signature restaurants. “Every inch that people can find is getting built out with detached homes; whatever shape the lot is, they figure out how to put a home there,” says Highlands expert Dee Chirafisi with Kentwood City Properties — who has a genuine article to show you, built-in 1894 on a big corner lot with plenty of breathing room, that you can tour by appointment.

Where: 3306 Quivas St., Denver; from I-25 exit 20th St., west ½ block to Osage, right, continue around park, then left on Osage, 1 block to 33rd, left 2 blocks

Price: $1.875 million

When: Sunday and this week by appt

Phone: 303-881-6312

At 3306 Quivas Street, just a block from the very popular Happy Camper bar with its outdoor seating, you’ll see a very thoroughly remodeled home with three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, that delivers over 3,800 feet, plus new 2-car attached garage. “These owners took it to down to the frame and redid all the systems and woodwork,” Chirafisi says. The exterior still shows its venerable origins on a large, attractive site that is linked to the indoors by four points, including a rooftop deck, creating that much sought-after indoor/outdoor effect.

The price is $1.875 million — one that Chirafisi says will look good with respect to how much more open this is. “People ask different questions since Covid arrived,” she adds. “…About cross ventilation, and space for offices.”

This one has two of the latter; and very high quality finishes. “You couldn’t buy the lot and build it for the price.”

And with much of the new building nearby headed into a contemporary look, “there’s a market for something that feels more historic,” she says.

