Improve Your Memory, Leadership, and Focus With This $35 Neuroscience Course Bundle

As any martial arts master will tell you, being able to control your mind is a very powerful skill. Through nine fascinating courses, the Science of Memory, Leadership & Focus Bundle shows you how. You can get the training now for only $34.99.

From the way you work to your sleeping patterns, the brain controls pretty much everything you do. While some of these behaviors are uncontrollable, many more are based on mental habits.

By retraining your brain, it’s possible to retain more information, enhance your productivity, and feel more confident. This bundle provides all the education your mind needs, with 16 hours of engaging content.

Through concise video lessons, you learn how the brain works and how to shape your thoughts. This includes courses on memory, focus, leadership, and stress management.

You also find out how to improve your neuroplasticity, avoid procrastination, become a better parent, and break free from marketing manipulation. Put together, these changes could have a big impact on your future.

The techniques that are taught in this bundle are based on the latest neuroscience research. Your instructor is the former Director of the Institute of Neurocognitivism, and the courses have over 30,000 positive reviews between them.

You would normally pay $1,791 for this training, but you can get the bundle today for just $34.99 with lifetime access included.



Master the Science of Memory, Leadership & Focus Bundle – $34.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.