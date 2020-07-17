Hungarian Grand Prix live stream: How to watch the practice sessions and qualifying

The Hungarian Grand Prix will be held at the Hungaroring in Mogyoród, Hungary which has 14 turns and a circuit length of 2.722 miles. The race will consist of 70 laps and drivers will cover just over 190 miles before they finish the Grand Prix.

Following two back-to-back races at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, Formula 1 is heading to Hungary for the 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix and we have all the details on how you can watch the practice sessions and qualifying for this weekend’s big race on TV or online.

The Hungaroring also holds the distinction of being Formula One’s first Grand Prix behind the former Iron Curtain. Back in 1985, former chief executive of the Formula One Group Bernie Ecclestone decided he wanted a race in the USSR and a friend recommended Budapest. The circuit was originally intended to be located in Budapest’s largest park and be similar to the one used in the Monaco Grand Prix. However, the Hungarian government decided to build the Hungaroring outside the city near a major highway.

Drivers participating in the Hungarian Grand Prix will have plenty of time to familiarize themselves with the track as there will be two 90-minute free practice sessions on Friday followed by an additional one hour practice session on Saturday morning. A three part qualifying session will be held on Saturday afternoon where drivers will compete for the best time in order to determine the starting grid for Sunday’s race.

At last weekend’s Stryian Grand Prix, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton came in first followed by his teammate Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. This was a big win for Hamilton as he came in fourth place at the Austrian Grand Prix due to a five-second penalty. While the 2020 Formula One season still has five rounds left, Valtteri Bottas currently sits at the top of the leaderboard with 43 points followed by Hamilton with 37 points.

Whether you’re a long time Formula 1 fan or just want to tune in to see the practice sessions and qualifying before Sunday’s big race, we’ll show you exactly how to watch the leadup to the 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix.

HungarianGrand Prix – When and where?

The 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix will be held at the Hungaroring in Mogyoród, Hungary from July 17-19. The first two free practice sessions will be held on Friday, July 17 and the final practice session as well as the qualifying will be held on Saturday, July 18. Friday’s first practice session will begin at 5am ET (2am PT, 10am BST) and the second practice will be held at 9am ET (6am PT, 2pm BST). On Saturday, the final practice session will start at 6am ET (3am PT, 11am BST) and the qualifying will be held at 9am ET (6am PT, 2pm BST).

How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix from practice sessions and qualifying anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch the 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you’re currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won’t be able to watch this weekend’s Formula 1 racing.

That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.