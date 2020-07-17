Howard Levitt: Lawsuits on the rise as employees and their companies look to gain the upper hand

Article content

We are now at the stage where employees are being called back to work — or not.

When they were originally laid off, most employees had the legal right to claim constructive dismissal. Few did, not wanting to sever their relationship with their employer and believing, sometimes foolishly, that they would eventually be recalled.

Some employers had other ideas, using the pandemic as an opportunity to rid themselves of problematic employees, hoping they would find other jobs along the way and resign, thereby avoiding ever having to pay wrongful dismissal damages.

Employees had a choice. They could stoically accept the layoff, reject it or write their employer a note limiting its duration or even requiring the monies to be paid back when the employer was restored to financial health. If they did so, they retained the right to sue if none of those occurred.

But what about the majority who simply did and said nothing? They had a limited time, say, a couple of months, to claim constructive dismissal. But that right revives when other employees are recalled and they are not or when the period permitted for layoff under the Employment Standards Act expired.