How to fix four common grammar mistakes made in email

Article content

Canadians spend a lot of time in front of their computers. Eleven hours a day, in fact. Much of that time is spent writing. Sometimes to friends, but lots of the time to co-workers or managers. Sending a typo-laden message may not seem like a big deal, but you should think twice before making that assumption.

All the time wasted dealing with poorly worded emails or memos carries a cost. In the U.S., $400 billion a year. That’s because work needs to be redone, fixed. Not only are these mistakes expensive, but they also kill productivity in the workplace. Imagine having to re-read an email over and over again only to wind up still confused. A survey for the Harvard Business Review found that bad writing includes emails that are too long, unclear, or full of jargon. No one wants to read that.