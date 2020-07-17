Here’s What’s Coming to and Leaving Hulu in August

This crazy year just keeps marching on, which is probably a good thing, so we can hurry up and get it over with. We’re officially in the dog days of summer now, which ordinarily would mean cramming in those last trips to beaches, pool parties, and cookouts before gearing up to go back to school. Almost none of that is happening now, obviously, with COVID-19 still very much a serious threat that’s keeping sensible people away from crowds and indoors. It’s not ideal, but at least there is a lot of good stuff on Hulu to make the pain a little easier to bear.

With some pretty cool original series, movies, and documentaries on the horizon for the last full month of summer, there’s bound to be something here that’ll suit your taste. The streaming service will welcome a number of Star Trek films, Bond movies like Casino Royale, plenty of episodes of House Hunters International and Say Yes to the Dress, and Blindspot Season 5, among others.

Check out the full list below, along with what’s leaving the platform at the end of August.

What’s Coming

Aug.1

Monchhichi Season 1B

The Pier (El Embarcadero) Seasons 1 & 2

UniKitty Season 2B

71

3:10 to Yuma

A Good Woman

A Perfect Murder

Australia

The Brothers McMullen

Cats & Dogs

Child’s Play

City Slickers

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold

Company Business

Death at a Funeral

Elena Undone

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Free Fall

Gayby

Hellraiser

Hurricane Bianca

Just Charlie

The Last Stand

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole

Margin Call

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

My Best Friend’s Wedding

My Bloody Valentine

Pit Stop

Rain Man

Rustlers’ Rhapsody

Safe

The Saint

Sleeping with the Enemy

Sordid Lives

Spare Parts

Stanley & Iris

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Stuck On You

Top Gun

Ultraviolet

Up in the Air

Were The World Mine

Aug. 2

Shark vs. Surfer: Special



Aug. 3

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Ordinary Love

Aug. 6

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Slay the Dragon

Aug. 7

The New York Times Presents: “This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?”: New Episode (FX on Hulu)

Aug. 10

Hard Night Falling

Lucky Day

Aug. 11

Alive And Kicking

Monster’s Ball

Aug. 12

Smile Down the Runway Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED)

Aug. 14

Bernie The Dolphin 2

Aug. 15

A Crime to Remember Season 4

Bake You Rich Season 1

Caribbean Life Season 16

Chopped Season 40 & 41

Christina On The Coast Season 1

Honeymoon Hunters Season 1

House Hunters International Seasons 129 – 134

Island Life Season 15

Mediterranean Life Season 1

Murder in Paradise Season 1

Naked and Afraid Seasons 9 & 10

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling Season 6

Say Yes to the Dress Season 17

Sword Art Online: Alicization Season 1 (DUBBED)

Worst Bakers in America Season 1

Worst Cooks in America Season 16

Aug. 16

Behind You

Aug. 18

The Cup

Aug. 20

Daffodils

Unacknowledged

Aug. 21

Find Me In Paris Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Aug. 22

Love in the Time of Corona Series Premiere (Freeform)

Aug. 23

Blindspot Season 5



Aug. 24

The Roads Not Taken

Aug 26

Mom Season 7

Aug. 28

The Binge (Hulu Original)

Aug. 31

Casino Royale

Primal

Quantum of Solace

The Courier

Jaimie Alexander as Jane Doe on BlindspotPhoto: NBC/Warner Brothers

What’s Leaving

Check out the full list below.

Leaving Aug. 31

3:10 to Yuma

The American President

Assassination Tango

Born to be Wild

Casino

Charlie Wilson’s War

Charlotte’s Web

Child’s Play

Cliffhanger

The Cookout

Crooked Hearts

Dave

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Equilibrium

Fair Game

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Fun in Acapulco

Gorky Park

Happily N’Ever After

Happily N’Ever After 2

Hud

Incident at Loch Ness

Joyride

Liar, Liar

The Marine 3: Homefront

Molly

Moonstruck

Rain Man

Risky Business

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

The Scout

Sex Drive

Shirley Valentine

Starting Out in the Evening

Top Gun

Trade

The Whistle Blower

Wristcutters: A Love Story

The X-Files (1998)

Zardoz