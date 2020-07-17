Grayscale Says Bitcoin ETF Only a Matter of Time By Cointelegraph

Grayscale Says Bitcoin ETF Only a Matter of Time
The crypto market may finally see a ETF approval, although regulators need more time.
“We think a Bitcoin ETF is a matter of when, not a matter of if,” Grayscale Investments managing director, Michael Sonnenshein, told Morgan Creek Digital co-founder Anthony Pompliano in a July 15 interview. “The regulators have done a fantastic job of staying ahead of the curve on the digital currency asset class as a whole,” he added.
