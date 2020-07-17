Global pasta binge during lockdowns boosts demand for Canadian durum wheat

Article content continued

Durum acres in 2020 are poised to expand in North America, and if the crop continues to progress, that “would certainly help in the current situation in that more pasta is being consumed by the general public,” Meyer said.

Farmers in Canada sowed 5.69 million acres of durum in 2020, up 16 per cent from a year earlier, according to government data. Output in the U.S. is forecast to rise 3.7 per cent to 56 million bushels, according to the Department of Agriculture.

If you eat couscous in Casablanca, you’re probably eating Saskatchewan durum wheat

“We’re seeing people eat more at home, so they are eating more pastas,” said Michael O’Dea, a risk management consultant at StoneX in Kansas City, Missouri.

Canada is sending large volumes to Italy that are approaching levels before country-of-origin labeling rules effectively hampered trade, said Cam Dahl, president of Winnipeg-based industry group Cereals Canada. As supplies dwindle in other countries, exports from North America will probably continue to climb, he said.

“There are no other suppliers,” Dahl said in a phone interview. “If you eat couscous in Casablanca, you’re probably eating Saskatchewan durum wheat.”

Bloomberg.com