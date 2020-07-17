GitHub took a 21TB snapshot of all active public repositories on February 2 and deposited it in the Arctic Code Vault on July 8 using 186 reels of archival film (Julia Metcalf/The GitHub Blog)

Julia Metcalf / The GitHub Blog:
GitHub took a 21TB snapshot of all active public repositories on February 2 and deposited it in the Arctic Code Vault on July 8 using 186 reels of archival film — At GitHub Universe 2019, we introduced the GitHub Archive Program along with the GitHub Arctic Code Vault.
Julia Metcalf / The GitHub Blog: