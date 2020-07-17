French Montana Weighs In On Kanye West’s Presidential Bid

French Montana recently sat down for an interview, where he weighed in on the prospect of Kanye West running for president.

“He should start by making a single for people to vote. If he molds his music towards voting, we’d have more people voting. That’s the best thing for him to do,” he told Variety.

The rapper recently released his video for “Cold” featuring Tory Lanez.

“I’ve known Tory for about 10 years. You know when you’re cool with somebody and you realize you don’t have any music with them? So we did a battle on Quarantine Radio, I don’t know why he thought he had me,” he told the outlet.

“I had Timbaland and Swizz Beatz hold the score, I won 16 to 4. Shout out to Tory Lanez, thats my guy. Right after that, we went to the studio. It was that period where Covid had simmered down and Miami opened back up. We did two records, “Cold” was the one. That’s why I love making music: if the energy isn’t right with the person, the music never comes out right. We put our energy into it and dropped It. Ever since then, it’s been going up,” he continued.

Since the video’s release, Lanez has been implicated in the shooting of his reported girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion.