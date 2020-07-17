Home Entertainment French Montana Weighs In On Kanye West’s Presidential Bid

French Montana Weighs In On Kanye West’s Presidential Bid

Bradley Lamb
French Montana recently sat down for an interview, where he weighed in on the prospect of Kanye West running for president.

“He should start by making a single for people to vote. If he molds his music towards voting, we’d have more people voting. That’s the best thing for him to do,” he told Variety.

