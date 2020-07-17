FP Dealmakers 2020: Bay Street pulls off record-setting $329B in first half — working from the basement

Article content continued

Although valuations have again become pretty lofty, upping the price of potential acquisitions, Lawrence said they’ve started to see increased activity in the private space.

“I think as people have covered off home base, and are in a more stable operating environment, they are looking to deploy (capital),” he said.

Even Fitch Ratings’ recent downgrade of Canada’s creditworthiness may not be enough to stall what is shaping up to be a big 2020, with National’s St. John calling the market’s reaction to the downgrade “pretty muted.”

And while some companies were more proactive with their financing during the first half of the year, which could lead them to ease off somewhat in the second half, issuance rates remain low and opportunities to refinance existing debt at a lower cost are still available, according to RBC’s Gardner.

“I think, like all of us, executives and boards are looking at the environment and seeing more uncertainty than you would have seen pre-COVID,” he said. “But many, many sectors have come through this reasonably strong, and I think people see a lot of opportunities to continue to grow their business.”

