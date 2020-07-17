Four players who could swing NBA playoffs

The NBA playoffs have the uncanny ability to render a player’s body of work throughout the season meaningless, as players are often solely evaluated on their performances from when the stakes are at their highest. Certain players have the ability to bounce back from underwhelming regular seasons and silence their doubters in the postseason.

These are the players primed with the ability to overcome slow starts to their seasons and potentially alter this year’s championship race.

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George has discovered that one of the hardest feats for an NBA player to accomplish is delivering consecutive great individual seasons. After finishing third in MVP voting just a season ago, George’s first season in Los Angeles has been marked with injuries and inconsistent play. Pairing a healthy George with Kawhi Leonard equips the Clippers with two of the most versatile wing players in the NBA. But they will need the healthy and engaged version of George to take down the Lakers in a potential all-L.A. Western Conference Finals.

Battling injuries and establishing an offensive hierarchy on the new-look Clippers has left George understandably prone to longer stretches of passivity on the offensive end compared to a season ago. However, the most substantial difference in George’s past two campaigns is the noticeable decrease in game-altering stretches during which George elevated from hot shooting to an all-out inferno of buckets. This clip comes from one of George’s most iconic performances with the Thunder, in which he poured in 25 of his 47 points in the fourth quarter of the Thunder’s comeback win against the Nets.