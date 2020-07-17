Following the hospital protocol, Amitabh Bachchan thanks his fans again for their prayers



Decades ago, when Amitabh Bachchan met with an accident on the set of Coolie, the entire nation had prayed for him. Last week, when the legend tested positive for corona, the nation yet again joined its hands in prayer. There were prayers and havans organised for the speedy recovery of the actor and his family. Clearly, the love for this living legend is immeasurable.

While Big B and Abhishek Bachchan are in the hospital being treated for corona, Aishwarya and her daughter are home quarantined. Reports says Amitabh Bachchan is recovering well. The actor often gets on social media to thank his ardent fans for their prayers and wishes. Today too, he took to Twitter to thank everyone. He also said that following the hospital protocol, he’s not spending too much time on social media, but just made some time to share his gratitude with his well wishers.

His tweet reads, ‘I receive all your blessings and love and prayers for our well being .. on sms, on whatsapp, on insta on Blog .. and all possible social media .. my gratitude has no bounds .. Hospital protocol is restrictive, I cannot say more .. Love,’ followed by hands joined and red-heart emoji. Now that’s really sweet of the legend to take time out to thank his well-wishers even awhen he’s unwell.



The entire Bachchan family, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya, testing positive had got everyone worried. However a little relief was felt when Jaya Bachchan and the staff members tested negatuve. Hope the Bachchan family recover soon. We pray for their speedy recovery.