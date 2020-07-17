Farah Khan posts throwback picture of Twinkle Khanna and tries to embarrass her



Farah Khan is one celebrity in b-town who always manages to make us laugh with her social media posts. The choreographer-turned-filmmaker has so many memories and pictures from various film sets that each time she post a throwback picture, she has a different story to tell and crack us up.

Recently Farah Khan posted a picture from the set of a forgettable film called Uff Yeh Mohabbat starring Twinkle Khanna and Abhishek Kapoor – who,rsquo;s now known for his directorials like Rock On and Kedarnath. What makes this picture special is the fact that Farah Khan posted it to embarrass Twinkle Khanna and Abhishek. In this black and white click everyone looks quite distressed. Farah Khan has captioned the picture saying, ‘the things you find when you clean your drawers!! Time to embarrass @twinklerkhanna @gattukapoor… me choreographing them in a film called ‘Uff! Yeh Mohabbat’ …shoot went on for 2 years after which we were just calling the film ‘UFF!’ (even the junior artistes look fed up).’ Check out the post here,hellip;



View this post on Instagram The things u find whn u clean ur drawers!! TIME TO EMBARRASS @twinklerkhanna @gattukapoor ðÃ‚ÂŸÃ‚Â˜Ã‚Âœ me choreographing them eons ago in a film called “ uff yeh mohabbat,rdquo;.. shoot went on for 2 yrs after which we were just calling the film “ UFF!”.. ( even the junior artists look fed up) ðÃ‚ÂŸÃ‚Â˜Ã‚Â‚ #loveinsikkim #vipinhanda A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Jul 15, 2020 at 10:16pm PDT

Farah Khan,rsquo;s last directorial was Happy New Year starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Sonu Sood. Rumours are rife that she might direct the remake of Satte Pe Satta next which will be backed by Rohit Shetty. Reports also suggest the film will star Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.