Evelyn Lozada Responds To Chad Johnson’s Domestic Violence Comments

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada has responded to her ex-husband Chad johnson’s recent comments about their domestic violence situation — calling his words “infuriating.”

“I lost my temper for once in life for 3 seconds & it cost me a lifetimes worth of work,” Johnson tweeted earlier this week. “I got it all back plus some after getting a 2nd chance & NOTHING will ever get me out of that happy space again.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR