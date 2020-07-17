Evelyn Lozada Responds To Chad Johnson’s Domestic Violence Comments

Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada has responded to her ex-husband Chad johnson’s recent comments about their domestic violence situation — calling his words “infuriating.”

“I lost my temper for once in life for 3 seconds & it cost me a lifetimes worth of work,” Johnson tweeted earlier this week. “I got it all back plus some after getting a 2nd chance & NOTHING will ever get me out of that happy space again.”

Evelyn hopped on Instagram and posted a video, sharing her thoughts about his words.

“I woke up today to Chad’s comment,” she said. “As much as I told myself that I wasn’t going to respond because it’s not the first time that he’s made this comment, I’m just tired. I’m really, really tired. For this man to sit up there and say that he lost his temper for three seconds is infuriating to me.”

“As much as I’m trying to heal from this, it’s messages like this that are triggers for me,” Lozada continued, “It wasn’t the first time. One of the things that I’m always gonna do is live in my truth, whether it’s good, whether it’s bad, whether it’s ugly. I’m not going to let anybody take away my f*cking truth and put this perception out there for a pity party as if you made one mistake. I’m trying to move on from this but as a victim how am I supposed to move on?”