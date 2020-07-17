Erykah Badu Brags About Her Vagina On Twitter!! (‘My P*ssy Is Like Gold’)

Singer Erykah Badu is known for her soulful sound, cutting edge lyrics, and her ability to capture seemingly any man she wants. Now Erykah explaining why and how she’s able to get any man she wants.

Erykah claims her “p*ssy” is like gold.

Erykah posted about her female anatomy on Twitter yesterday:

Erykah is a singer-songwriter, record producer, and actress. Her first album, Baduizm, was released in February 1997. It spawned three singles: “On & On”, “Next Lifetime” and “Otherside of the Game”. The album was certified triple Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Her first live album, Live, was released in November 1997 and was certified double Platinum by the RIAA

Erykah has 3 kids, all by rappers. In 1995, Badu became involved with rapper André 3000 of OutKast, with whom she had her first child, a son named Seven Sirius Benjamin, on November 18, 1997. Their relationship ended in 1999.

On July 5, 2004, Badu gave birth to a daughter, Puma Sabti Curry; Puma’s father is a Texas-based rapper The D.O.C. On February 1, 2009, Badu gave birth to her third child, a girl named Mars Merkaba Thedford, with her boyfriend of five years, rapper Jay Electronica.