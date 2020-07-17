Ending an Era, British Airways Retires Fleet of Boeing 747s

LONDON — British Airways will retire its entire fleet of Boeing 747 airplanes, the company said on Friday, citing the travel downturn and the high cost of operating the aircraft.

The decision marked not just the finishing point of a storied plane’s service with the company but also symbolized the end an era of aviation in which the next generation of planes was always expected to be bigger, as well as better. Even 50 years after their introduction, the sight of the 747s gliding into their docks, dwarfing those around them, could still evoke a thrill in the most jaded of travelers.

The world’s first jumbo jet, known as the “Queen of the Skies,” the Boeing 747 revolutionized travel for the masses, but in recent years it had fallen out of favor with a number of airlines because of the costs.

The final commercial flight of a Boeing 747 by an American carrier took place at the end of 2017. But British Airways had held on, operating the world’s largest fleet of the planes, with 31 still in service. A handful of other carriers still fly the 747, though their use is expected to further dwindle in the coming years.