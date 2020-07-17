Dragons star Jack de Belin set for huge payday despite not playing since 2018

Former NSW Origin star Jack de Belin could be set for a big pay day despite not playing an NRL game since 2018.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, de Belin could be worth up to nearly $800,000-a-year as rival clubs begin circling the Dragons back-rower.

There is reportedly a “rush for his signature” over the next two weeks, with clubs trying to lure him away from the Dragons.

De Belin has not been able to play since the NRL implemented the ‘no-fault stand-down’ policy as he faces trial with sexual assault charges hanging over his head. De Belin has pleaded not guilty to aggravated sexual assault in company.

The trial is set for later this year and if found innocent, despite the controversy surrounding him and training but not playing regularly, de Belin appears to be an in-demand signing.

The Dragons reportedly offered de Belin close to $700,000 a year to retain him, which is a huge improvement on the $595,000 per season he is currently getting.

However the Warriors could offer “almost $200,000 a year more” than his existing Dragons deal as the New Zealand club undergo a massive overhaul in their roster, losing Blake Green, Gerard Beale and others for 2021, according to team owner Mark Robinson.

The difficulty that presents the Warriors’ recruitment of de Belin is the current coronavirus pandemic which has restricted international travel, and in addition, as part of his bail conditions meant he has surrendered his passport. Zoom video calls are still permitted however.

The Dragons have consistently stood by de Belin throughout the charges against him, from coach Paul McGregor to his teammates.

After a rocky start to the 2020 NRL season, the Dragons have managed to steer the ship back on track and could be within striking distance of the top-eight with a win over the Bulldogs this weekend in Wollongong.