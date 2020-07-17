DoorDash inks deal with Walgreens to provide over-the-counter medicine and snack deliveries

On Thursday, DoorDash announced that it’s introducing on-demand delivery services from Walgreens to provide “everyday essentials” to your doorstep. Customers in Atlanta, Chicago, and Denver can now order over 2,300 items from the pharmacy chain, including over-the-counter medication, groceries, snacks, and beauty products. DoorDash and Walgreens did not mention whether users can also have their prescription medication delivered, so you’ll probably still need to go to the store for that.

DoorDash says it plans to expand to other cities with “major markets” this summer, including Cincinnati, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, Sacramento, and Seattle.

If Walgreens isn’t your drugstore of choice, DoorDash announced a similar partnership with CVS in June, along with convenience store chains including 7-Eleven, Casey General Store, CircleK, and Wawa. You can also get Walgreens deliveries through Postmates, which signed a deal in April to deliver over-the-counter medication to your doorstep.

To entice residents living in those participating cities to order “everyday essentials” from Walgreens, DoorDash is offering a 20 percent discount on their first order of $15 or more.