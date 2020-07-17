DJ Akademiks: I’m Back On Twitch!!

DJ Akademiks hopped on Twitter to announce his return to Complex and to Twitch, after he was suspended for a savage rant against Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

“Bad News and FAKE news spread faster than the truth…. Tomorrow.. I’m Back on Everyday Struggle… Thursday…. I’m Returning to Twitch….. 8 PM. @FreddieGibbs @meekmill @guapdad4000 @benballer and the rest of u Hating ass N*ggas teaming up to get me.. TRY AGAIN NEXT TIME,” he tweeted.

Complex suspended Ak and Twitch banned him for the rant — but Ak quickly offered up an apology to everybody who was offended.

During his rant, he also attacked Freddie Gibbs, Meek Mill and others for dissing him. On the late-night Henny-fueled Twitch session -called him a “bum,” “broke” and “irrelevant.”

It seems that despite being back, he is not changing his provocative ways.

Was Twitch right to reverse Ak’s ban? Should he have been banned in the first place?