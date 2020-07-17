DJ Akademiks: I’m Back On Twitch!!

DJ Akademiks hopped on Twitter to announce his return to Complex and to Twitch, after he was suspended for a savage rant against Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

“Bad News and FAKE news spread faster than the truth…. Tomorrow.. I’m Back on Everyday Struggle… Thursday…. I’m Returning to Twitch….. 8 PM. @FreddieGibbs @meekmill @guapdad4000 @benballer and the rest of u Hating ass N*ggas teaming up to get me.. TRY AGAIN NEXT TIME,” he tweeted.

