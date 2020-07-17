Deepika Padukone shares an awesome fan art

Deepika Padukone has been at the top of the ladder for more than a couple of years now. The actress has seen super success professionally and her personal life too peaked in 2018 as she tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Ranveer Singh. The actress has ever since been enjoying her married life and taking time out to read scripts and finalize projects that move her immensely. Chhapaak was her first film post marriage and she wowed one and all yet again with her skill. Deepika has a massive fan following and is showered with love from across the country daily.

Today, the actress took to Instagram to share a fan art that impressed her. It had Deepika in her character look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmaavat. The actress made sure the fan who put in so much effort got appreciation for it as she tagged the account that made it too. That exactly what makes her a total star.