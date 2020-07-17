David Prutton’s Sky Bet EFL predictions | Football News









Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet EFL this weekend? Find out here…

Huddersfield vs West Brom, Friday 5.30pm – Live on Football

What a big game to kick off the weekend’s action on Friday night. Huddersfield start the weekend three points clear of the relegation zone and a win will surely be enough for them to stay up.

West Brom can’t afford to drop points. Brentford are lurking right on their shoulder and waiting to take advantage. This will be a close one, but I have to still back the Baggies to pull through.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Charlton vs Wigan, Saturday 12.30pm

Charlton were so near to a win at Birmingham on Wednesday that would have surely have seen them just about safe. Now, however, they are just two points clear and one spot above the drop zone. From that position anything can still happen.

What can we say about Wigan that hasn’t been said since Tuesday? What a wonderful win it was for them and they’ve got a real chance of giving themselves a big enough gap so that they don’t have to worry on the final day. With the form they’re in, I can’t see past them getting the win at The Valley.

Prutton predicts: 1-3 (16/1 with Sky Bet)

Stoke vs Brentford, Saturday 12.30pm – Live on Football

Stoke are all-but safe. They are five points clear with two games to go, but even two defeats will be unlikely to send them down. Not that Michael O’Neill will be thinking that way!

Brentford have won eight in a row, and you wouldn’t back against them making it and keeping the pressure right up on the top two. In fact, I won’t! Away win.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Hull vs Luton, Saturday 3pm

Is there any way back for Hull from that almighty thumping at Wigan in midweek? Grant McCann and his side looked bereft at full-time, but they will need to rally quickly because this is huge.

Both of these sides are two adrift of safety and both really need a win. I don’t think they will ship eight again, but I can’t see Hull bouncing back. Luton here for me.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff, Saturday 3pm

Middlesbrough have moved to within a sniff of safety after looking in a bit of trouble not too long ago. But that’s what Neil Warnock does.

Will he do any favours for his former side? I doubt it very much! That is simply not his way. The home side will give it a good go, and I think this is a draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Swansea vs Bristol City, Saturday 3pm

Swansea would have been frustrated to take the lead twice against Nottingham Forest and not hold on in midweek. Only wins will do from here.

It’s a big ask for Bristol City to make the play-offs from here, but you have to keep going until it’s mathematically impossible. That being said, I think the Swans edge this one.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Prutton’s other Championship predictions (Saturday 3pm kick-off unless stated)

Blackburn vs Reading: 1-0 (6/1)

Fulham vs Sheffield Wednesday: 2-0 (15/2)

Preston vs Birmingham: 1-0 (6/1)

QPR vs Millwall: 1-2 (15/2)

Derby vs Leeds (Sun 2pm – live on SSF): 1-2 (7/1)

Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest (Sun 3pm): 0-2 (12/1)