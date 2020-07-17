Daniel Bard, who last pitched in MLB in 2013, makes Rockies

To give context to how unlikely this is, Bard’s last MLB appearance came for the Boston Red Sox on April 27, 2013 against the Houston Astros. He faced two hitters and walked both of them, throwing just pitches with eight of them balls.

That was emblematic of how Bard’s career collapsed. He could hit triple digits on the radar gun, and for the first three years of his career he was a quality reliever with a manageable walk rate. The Red Sox attempted to convert him into a starter in 2012, but his strikeout rates collapsed and he ended up walking 43 batters in 59.1 innings. Various minor league stints failed to fix his wildness, and he finally quit after a 2017 season that saw him issue 24 walks in just 9.1 minor league innings.

Bard turned 35 last month. He struggled in spring training, but impressed the Rockies during intrasquad games.