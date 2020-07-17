Cryptocurrency Exchange OKEx Lists Polkadot’s DOT Token By Cointelegraph

Cryptocurrency Exchange OKEx Lists Polkadot’s DOT Token
OKEx has listed the native token of Polkadot (DOT) on its trading platform.
According to an announcement shared with Cointelegraph on July 17, DOT spot trading against Tether’s USDT stablecoin on OKEx started at 8:00 AM UTC today. As Cointelegraph recently reported, Pokadot’s technology allows developers to spin up a new blockchain within one hour.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.