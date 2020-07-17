Corey Oates broken leg injury needs surgery in hospital, compound fracture, Brisbane Broncos, Wests Tigers

GRAPHIC WARNING

Brisbane Broncos second-rower Corey Oates spent the night in a Sydney hospital after being stretchered off with a horror leg injury in his side’s 28-0 loss to the Wests Tigers.

In the second half Oates was tackled short of the try-line and after playing the ball immediately pointed to his leg and called for trainers.

He tried to stand and walk away but then suddenly collapsed to the ground. Oates was quickly surrounded by half a dozen medical staff.

“Plenty of concern over there for Oates,” Peter Sterling said on Nine’s commentary.

Corey Oates of the Broncos is stretchered off (Getty)

“He gets missed by Talau and Leilua picks him up and he gets twisted in the tackle. You think it’d be a leg injury.

Eighth Immortal Andrew Johns added: “He gets up and plays the ball, plenty tough, but he’s screaming in agony.

“Oh is it a cut on his leg? It looks like a really deep cut!”

That “cut” turned out to be Oates’ bone poking through his skin.

Broncos gun goes down

On the sideline Roosters legend Brad Fittler said that medical staff diagnosed a broken leg and later in the evening that news was confirmed with a compound fracture to his left leg requiring immediate surgery in hospital.

Popular Twitter account ‘NRL Physio’ described it as a “rare injury” and predicted it will take up to one year for Oates to recover, depending on its severity.

Corey Oates of the Broncos is stretchered off (Getty)

“Rare injury in sport as requires such a high force, more commonly seen in motor vehicle accidents,” he tweeted.

“Compound femoral fracture right up there in terms of severity and trauma. Can’t believe he got up a played the ball.”

Fox Sports reporter Hannah Hollis said Broncos staff described the injury as “the worst they’ve seen”.

Oates was on his way to the hospital when Broncos coach Anthony Seibold gave an update on the injury in the post-match press conference.

“It appears that he’s got a compound fracture there of his femur,” Seibold said.

Tigers v Broncos Round 10: Presser – Anthony Seibold

“It’s a very serious injury. Our thoughts go out to Corey. I just spoke to him then briefly as he was getting into the ambulance.

“He is in a fair bit of pain.

“He’ll need to stay in Sydney, and we’ll get some support around him by leaving a staff member with him down here.”