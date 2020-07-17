Corey Harawira-Naera, Jayden Okunbor Bulldogs: Brad Fittler plea

Brad Fittler has pleaded with Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor to stay at the Bulldogs and help the club out of the massive hole they played a part in digging.

The two players at the centre of the pre-season’s schoolgirl sex scandal have had their contracts reinstated on appeal and are free to resume their careers for the club anchored at the bottom of the ladder.

Given both players are considered to be top end talents, that would usually be welcome news for a club-in-crisis that has just split with its coach but it may not be as simple as a happy reunion, with Hariwira-Naera in particular reportedly filthy with his treatment by Canterbury.

Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor of the Bulldogs face serious punishment from the club over the recent schoolgirl scandal. (Getty) (Getty)

According to reports, Hariwira-Naera will refuse to continue his career with the Bulldogs, with an immediate swap for Dragons centre Tim Lafai already mooted.

Both Fittler and Andrew Johns said they would like to see the pair stay and repay a debt to Bulldogs fans, although Johns conceded the club would be best to let Harawira-Naera leave if the relationship can’t be mended.

“We don’t know the ins and outs and how much the Bulldogs, whether they went in to fight for these players, obviously Corey thinks that the Bulldogs didn’t fight hard enough for him,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Immortal Behaviour.

“Unless you know the ins and outs it’s really hard to comment but by the look of it Corey doesn’t want to play for the Bulldogs, and for me, that’s it.

“By the look of it he should just leave.”

Bulldogs in turmoil: JT’s Roast and Toast

Those comments from Johns followed a discussion on Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and The Eighth the day before in which both Johns and Fittler wanted to see an ugly NRL trend reversed.

Fans have over the years suffered when their club has parted ways with a wayward star only to see them become a redemption story and succeed at a rival club.

Fittler said that in the case of Harawira-Naera and Okunbor there was scope for them to find that redemption without leaving.

“It was a pretty heavy penalty what the boys faced and the club as well. I wish them all the best,” Fittler said.

“Hopefully they get back and work hard for their teammates, it’s as simple as that, and they should be playing for Canterbury.”

When Johns replied that other clubs would be sniffing around Harawira-Naera in particular, Fittler replied: “That would be sad though wouldn’t it for someone to come and sweat on them now.”

Johns: “That’s what’s happened in the past, you see players who get let go because of indiscretions and who gets the benefit is other clubs, they buy them. I hope they stay at the Bulldogs.”

Joey and Freddy’s Bulldogs plan

Fittler: “I feel like these ones are different, most of the ones in the past are to do with alcohol and different stuff; this one wasn’t great, it didn’t look good but they didn’t break the law…

“I’d be very disappointed to see them leave and I’m sure whichever coach is going there is looking at them two as part of the future plans of Canterbury.”

Trent Barrett is the man favoured to replace Dean Pay after the Bulldogs legend walked away from the club this week after learning that other candidates were being sounded out to take his position.

While Barrett is yet to put pen to paper, already a new-look roster is starting to emerge with Raiders star Nick Cotric today agreeing a reported three-year, $1.8 million deal to join the club next season.

The Bulldogs have also recently been boosted by the arrival of highly-rated English front-rower Luke Thompson and have tabled a deal to extend Kieran Foran’s contract for one year on a significantly reduced salary.

Add Okunbor to the mix and the pieces of a much improved side start to come together, with Johns suggesting that whoever the new coach is might be able to convince Harawira-Naera to stay.

“He’s a world class player, he’s a world class back-rower,” Johns said.

” … There is going to be a new coach next year, whether that coach has been decided, whether he could reach out to Corey and see if he could mend the bridges there that have been burnt…”

Player polls and opinions: Freddy & the Eighth – Round 10