Collingwood star Jordan de Goey set to require surgery on finger ligament damage

Collingwood star Jordan De Goey is likely to require surgery after hurting his finger in his spectacular five-goal performance against Geelong on Thursday night.

De Goey hurt the finger when attempting to tackle Cats defender Jake Kolodjashnij in the first half of the Magpies 22-point win at Optus Stadium.

While it remains unclear just how long the Magpies star will be on the sidelines, the likelihood of ligament damage could see him miss several weeks, if indeed he requires surgery.

De Goey has his fingers taped by a member of Collingwood’s medical staff against Geelong (Seven)

Collingwood’s win over Geelong was De Goey’s first AFL match after he was charged by Victoria Police for a indecent assault from an incident in 2015.

De Goey was sidelined in the Magpie’s Round 6 win over Hawthorn due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The incident is another blow to Collingwood’s premiership aspirations, with vice-captain Steele Sidebottom still suspended due to breaching the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

MORE TO COME