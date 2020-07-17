Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell leaves bubble to deal with family emergency

Most importantly, we hope all is well with Harrell and his family and that everyone is OK.

From a basketball standpoint, this is definitely a blow for the Clippers, leaving them very thin in the frontcourt. Ivica Zubac has been missing from the bubble due to a family matter, leaving recently signed veteran Joakim Noah as the only true center the team has in Orlando. Harrell will have to quarantine when he returns to the bubble, which will extend his absence whenever he does come back.

Harrell has been a key reserve for the Clippers this season, contributing 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game primarily off the bench.