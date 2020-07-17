Christopher Dickey, Longtime Foreign Correspondent, Dies at 68

Brian Williams, in an on-air tribute on MSNBC, said Mr. Dickey, who regularly appeared on the network, was “one of those great and curious storytellers who seemed to know just about everything and everyone.”

His range as a writer and reporter was evident in the seven books he published. His first, “With the Contras: A Reporter in the Wilds of Nicaragua” in 1986, recalled his days covering conflict there. He wrote nonfiction books about foreigners in Arabia in 1990, counterintelligence efforts by the New York Police Department in 2009, an Englishman’s role in the Confederacy during the Civil War in 2015, and novels in 1997 and 2004.

In “Summer of Deliverance,” published in 1998, Mr. Dickey, born in 1951, offered a brutally honest memoir of growing up as the son of James Dickey, a one- poet laureate who wrote the best-selling novel “Deliverance.” Describing his struggles to cope with his father’s alcoholism and abusiveness, he explained that he became a foreign correspondent partly to get far away from home. His mother, Maxine Dickey, died in 1976, when she was 50.

“Dickey has done a remarkable job of picking his way through a minefield of emotions, knitting together a dangerous present and a painful past,” wrote in a book review.

A graduate of the University of Virginia, Mr. Dickey began his international reporting career in 1980 with covering Central America, later moving to the Middle East. He covered Egypt and France for Newsweek, and he worked in Paris for The Daily Beast until his death.