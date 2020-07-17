Chris Evans Sends Real Captain America Shield to Brave Boy Who Saved His Sister From a Dog Attack

You’re never too small to be a hero, which is something Captain America knows a thing or two about. After hearing the story of 6-year-old Bridger, a boy who saved his younger sister from a dog attack and sustained severe injuries to his face and head on July 9, Chris Evans sent Bridger a video of himself in character as Cap, praising his heroic act and offering him a very special reward for his bravery: an authentic Captain America shield.

In a video posted to social media by Bridger’s aunt, Nicole Noel Walker, the boy is seen wearing his own Cap costume while watching the message. “Hey Bridger, Captain America here. How you doing, buddy? So I read your story, I saw what you did. I’m sure you’ve heard a lot of this over the last couple of days, but let me be the next one to tell you, pal, you’re a hero,” Evans says to Bridger. “What you did was so brave, so selfless. Your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you.”

“Keep being the man you are, we need people like you,” Evans adds. “Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I’ve seen, I don’t think there’s much that can slow you down.”

‘Get this man a shield.’💙 https://t.co/nrchaKdoAW — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 16, 2020

Chris Hemsworth also took a moment to commend Bridger’s courage in his own Instagram story on Wednesday night, and he even invited the kid to join the Avengers team. “Just wanted to give a shout out to a young kid named Bridger, he’s six years old and recently a dog attacked him and his little sister, and he was incredibly brave. He did something that not a lot of people would do,” Hemsworth said in the video. “He stood between the dog and his sister and took the full attack on himself and received some pretty serious injuries to his head and his face. But afterwards, took his sister’s hand and brought her to safety. And I just want to say, mate, you’re an absolute inspiration. Your courage is beyond belief, and we are all so impressed by you. And we’re thinking of you. I know you’re an Avengers fan, and so myself and all our team, we’d be honored to have you on the team, mate. We love you, we’re sending you our support. So stay strong, and we’ll talk to you soon, mate.”

In a comment on Walker’s original July 13 post about Bridger, which tagged several MCU stars, Mark Ruffalo wrote his own message of support. “Dear Bridger, I just read about what happened to you and I wanted to reach out to say this… People who put the well beings of others in front of themselves are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know,” Ruffalo wrote. “I truly respect and admire your courage and your heart. Real courage isn’t dominating people or fighting against people or walking around like a tough guy. Real courage is knowing what is right to do and doing it even when it might end up hurting you somehow. You are more of a man than many, many I have seen or known. With Admiration… Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk/Professor).”

Walker originally shared Bridger’s story on her Instagram page, writing that her nephew saved his sister’s life by “standing between her and a charging dog,” and he received 90 stitches after the attack. She also said that Bridger had been willing to sacrifice himself for his sister if it came to that, as he said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.”