Cameron Munster stars as Melbourne Storm defeat Gold Coast Titans

Cameron Munster has starred in his return from injury, sparking the Melbourne Storm in his return from a knee injury against the Gold Coast Titans.

The Queensland Origin star took little time to show how important he is to Craig Bellamy’s side, scoring the first try of the night, before setting up the second with a terrific long pass to Josh Addo-Carr.

After the Titans tied up the scores with a try to Brian Kelly following Munster’s opening try, the Storm responded through Addo-Carr and Nelson Asofa-Solomona to take a 18-6 lead into the main break, before running away 42-6 winners at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

The Titans started well, but were hamstrung by errors all night as the Storm proved to be ruthless in punishing Justin Holbrook’s side.

Following the main break, there proved to be no hiccups from Bellamy’s men who added another four tries.

Asofa-Solomona scored his second of the match just minutes after the restart, before Brenko Lee added to the margin in the 65th minute and a Brandon Smith try in the 69th minute.

MORE TO COME