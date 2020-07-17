California governor lays out framework for re-opening schools By

Newsom also said during a news conference that schools in counties where the 14-day threshold has not been met must remain closed, but can offer remote learning. All schools will require masking, social distancing and regular testing, he said.

() – California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Friday that schools can start in-person instruction if they are in counties that have not been on the state’s monitoring list for 14 days as cases continue to mount in the most populous U.S. state.

© . FILE PHOTO: California’s Governor Gavin Newsom speaks to the media after casting his vote at a voting center at The California Museum for the presidential primaries on Super Tuesday in Sacramento

