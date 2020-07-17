Caitlyn Jenner Wants To Be Kanye West’s Vice President!!

There is still a question mark as to whether Kanye West will be running for president in 2020, but according to reports — Caitlyn Jenner has reached out to Ye and asked him if she can be his running mate.

Speaking to TMZ, Jenner said “I texted him and said ‘can I be your Vice President?'”

West will officially make the presidential ballot in November in Oklahoma after spending the $35,000 fee and meeting the FEC requirements to make a run, but he has missed several other important state deadlines — a win would be unlikely.

West announced the news of his run via Twitter on July 4th, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION” he tweeted.

Would y’all vote for a Kanye West/ Caitlyn Jenner campaign or is this going too far?