Caitlyn Jenner Wants To Be Kanye West’s Vice President!!

Bradley Lamb
There is still a question mark as to whether Kanye West will be running for president in 2020, but according to reports — Caitlyn Jenner has reached out to Ye and asked him if she can be his running mate.

Speaking to TMZ, Jenner said “I texted him and said ‘can I be your Vice President?'”

West will officially make the presidential ballot in November in Oklahoma after spending the $35,000 fee and meeting the FEC requirements to make a run, but he has missed several other important state deadlines — a win would be unlikely.

