BTC Options Traders Are Not Betting on a Short-Term Bitcoin Price Drop By Cointelegraph

BTC Options Traders Are Not Betting on a Short-Term Bitcoin Price Drop
Bitcoin’s (BTC) consistent failure to break the $9,400 level over the past three weeks has led to some analysts becoming skeptical about the chance of a positive breakout.
Although the $9,000 support has been holding strong for the past 50 days, any slightly negative indicator tends to get more attention from media and pundits.
