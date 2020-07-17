Broomfield man found not guilty by reason of insanity in death of his dad

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3

A Broomfield man charged with murder in the stabbing death and dismemberment of his father was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Nicholas James Licata, 35, was committed Thursday by Broomfield County District Court Judge Don Quick to the Colorado Division of Human Resources, according to a district attorney’s office news release.

Licata, who was charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, second-degree assault with strangulation, both felonies, and misdemeanor child abuse, had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the case.

A trial was held in June and Quick, citing two evaluations, concluded that Licata was not guilty by reason of insanity on all three charges.

