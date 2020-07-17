Broncos roasted after Tigers thumping, Thurston, Andrew Johns, Phil Gould

A host of rugby league legend have roasted the Brisbane Broncos after they were thumped by the Wests Tigers on Friday night.

The Broncos were kept scoreless at Leichhardt Oval, going down 48-0 as Benji Marshall and Harry Grant starred for the Tigers.

It was a major backward step for the Broncos who looked as if they had finally found some form when they thumped the Bulldogs last weekend.

The Broncos were abysmal on the defensive end with the Tigers crossing over seemingly at ease on nearly all occasions.

Queensland rugby league legend Johnathan Thurston said he had never seen a “poorer defensive effort” by any Broncos side before.

“I’ve never seen a poorer defensive effort by the Broncos in my time,” Johnathan Thurston said on Nine’s Friday Night Knock Off.

“There was no commitment to each other, no commitment to the jersey. What you want in defence is effort and the will.

“There was none of that tonight. I do not know where they go to from here.”

Former NSW Origin coach Phil Gould said he was left disappointed with the communication on the defensive end by the Broncos.

Gould believes the Broncos are struggling by relying on young players to control the defensive line, and suggested veteran Darius Boyd’s move from fullback to centre has exposed an organisational issue among the playing group.

“A couple of times Andrew Johns said, ‘go into the huddle after a try, I want to see who’s talking,” Gould said.

“But who was talking? No one! There’s no one talking in the defensive line.

“Darius Boyd in his prime was the best defensive fullback in the league. It would seem since he’s moved into the centres, and they’ve gone with young players at fullback, the defensive fabric has fallen down.

“Darius Boyd might not be able to do what he used to do, but surely he has the knowledge to stand behind that line and do the talking and organising these young blokes need in the front line.

“With him sitting out there in the centres, there’s obviously no communication.

“They’re not lining up right, their spacings are wrong, there’s no talk. Surely his voice would be better at the back than some player who’s still trying to find his feet.”

Rugby league immortal Andrew Johns who was in the commentary box for Nine’s coverage also took aim at Brisbane.

Johns throughout the entire match was also highly critical of the Broncos on the defensive end, most notably when the Tigers scored their third try of the night when Luciano Leilua crossed over through a massive hole.

“Oh my, that is hard to describe how bad that is. How poor that defence is,” Johns said during the match.

“Once Billy Walters digs right into the line there, the outside defenders have to swarm in and defend from the outside in.

“That time Brodie Croft was in two minds on who to take. There’s no communication whatsoever. That was so awful to watch.”

