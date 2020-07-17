Broncos, Lockyer defends Anthony Seibold signing

Broncos legend Darren Lockyer has defended the signing of coach Anthony Seibold after the Broncos were thumped by the Wests Tigers on Friday night.

The Broncos were kept scoreless at Leichhardt Oval, going down 48-0 as Benji Marshall and Harry Grant starred for the Tigers.

But with just one win to their name since coming out of the COVID-19 lockdown, pressure continues to mount on the coach’s future at the club. Seibold is in the second year of a five-year contract.

Lockyer, who’s also a board member of the Broncos, said he has no regrets about the club’s deicision to make a long-term commitment to Seibold following his stint with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The Broncos great said that although the Brisbane coach has had a little bit of time to put together his roster, the “attitude” from the players is a real concern.

“I don’t regret it,” Lockyer told Nine’s Friday Night Knock Off.

“I don’t speak on behalf of the board, it’s 10 minutes after the game.

“Being a proud Bronco myself, the results we’re having of late doesn’t sit well with me, people within the organisation and the fans.

“He’s come into the club on a long-term contract and has been given a bit of time to manoeuvre his roster into the roster he wants. That still has a little way to go.

“All that aside and the players missing, I believe it’s not a good look when the players come out, regardless of who’s wearing the jersey, and dish up that sort attitude tonight.”

Lockyer said Seibold has been backed into the corner, admitting that it’s time to make some changes to the starting line-up.

“It hurts to watch that, and we can’t keep dishing that up,” he said.

“The coach has been backed into a little bit of a corner here where he’s got to make some changes.

“He’s got to try and bring in an attitude to the squad, knowing that their positions aren’t safe.

“One of the things we need to congratulate the Wests Tigers on is Michael Maguire has made changes in the past because he hasn’t been happy with some of the form from his players and they’ve responded well.”

Lockyer also defended Brisbane’s halves pairing of Brodie Croft and Anthony Milford who have been under intense scrutiny due to the club’s poor form in attack.

The four-time premiership player said the club’s issue on the field isn’t the fault of the halves but rather Brisbane’s inability to defend when teams are rolling down the middle of the field.

“I think technically, I look at the big losses we’ve had, a lot of it is to do with how quick and easy opposition teams roll down the field. The Wests Tigers did that tonight,” Lockyer added.

“Defensively we’re not doing what we need to do. The halves haven’t had a lot of opportunities to control a game.

“I think if the group collectively looks at how they can do a better job defensively, attack becomes easier.”