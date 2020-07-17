Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Champion Says He Lost Bitcoin Bought in 2015 By Cointelegraph

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Champion Says He Lost Bitcoin Bought in 2015
Craig Jones, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu fighter based in Australia, has revealed he was one of the poor souls who missed out on the all-time high in 2017 after misplacing his coins.
According to a July 16 post on the CoinJar blog, the 29-year-old former International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation World No-Gi Champion and two-time Abu Dhabi Combat Club Trials champion purchased Bitcoin (BTC) in 2015 when the price was roughly $200-400. However, he couldn’t cash in when the price topped $20K in December 2017. Jones said:
