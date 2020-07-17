Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Champion Says He Lost Bitcoin Bought in 2015 By Cointelegraph

According to a July 16 post on the CoinJar blog, the 29-year-old former International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation World No-Gi Champion and two-time Abu Dhabi Combat Club Trials champion purchased Bitcoin (BTC) in 2015 when the price was roughly $200-400. However, he couldn’t cash in when the price topped $20K in December 2017. Jones said:

