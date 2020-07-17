Boy, 10, pulled from boat by shark five kilometres off Tasmanian coast

A 10-year-old boy is in a stable condition after being attacked by a shark five kilometres offshore from Tasmania’s north-west coast.

Ambulance Tasmania said the boy and his father were fishing on a six-metre boat with two other men when a shark bit the boy, pulling him into the water.

His father then jumped into the water, at which point the shark swam off.

The boy was wearing a life jacket and suffered lacerations to his arm and cuts to his chest and head.

Ambulance Tasmania transported the boy to North West Regional Hospital, where is being treated for his injuries.

It is the fifth reported shark attack in Australia in recent months.

On Tuesday, Anika Craney, 29, was attacked while swimming off Fitzroy Island near Cairns.

Ms Craney was on her day off from filming a documentary on sharks when she was attacked.

She suffered minor leg injuries and is recovering in hospital.