Best Galaxy S9+ Cases in 2020

There are plenty of cases available for the Samsung Galaxy S9+, but it can be hard to separate the good from the bad. The beautiful and large design of the Galaxy S9+ will quickly turn to horror after a nasty drop, so a quality case is almost a requirement. We’ve rounded up the best cases for the S9+, which not only protect your phone but can give it a new look.



You get an excellent two-tone design and shock absorbent rubber paired with a hard plastic frame for the ultimate protection. From $17 at Amazon Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid has a lightweight design that doesn’t add too much bulk while offering excellent protection for your device. From $14 at Amazon This case is an excellent choice if you want the bare minimum protection and grip on top of your phone in exchange for a super slim profile. $10 at Amazon With a design backed by a military-grade rating, you can rest easy knowing your Galaxy S9+ will be protected from virtually everything. $12 at Amazon Spigen’s rugged case should protect your phone from even the worst drops, and there’s a kickstand for when you want to watch a few YouTube videos. From $16 at Amazon Get dual-functionality with this convenient wallet case. With a sophisticated leather design, three card slots, and a cash pocket, you get a lot for your money. $19 at Amazon Mujjo’s case has an exquisite leather design and two slots at the back for your ID and cards. If you want a wallet case without the bulk, this is the one. $55 at Amazon Catalyst knocked it out of the park with this case. It has a clear and grippy back, 9.9-foot drop protection, and a shockingly slim design. Plus, those colors are gorgeous! $15 at Amazon A lot of cases look very similar to one another, but that’s not the case (heh) here. BAISRKE’s case has a stunning gradient design, along with offering very good durability. $9 at Amazon OtterBox makes great rugged cases, and this is a pocket-friendly case that still delivers the rugged protection you’ve come to expect from the brand. From $20 at Amazon This case is only .02 inches thick, so you’ll hardly notice a difference when your phone is in your pocket. It also has a great matte finish. $7 at Amazon Caseology’s Legion offers superb drop protection, generous cutouts for the camera, fingerprint sensor and bottom ports, and several stylish colors. $16 at Amazon

Protect the trade-in value of your Galaxy S9+

The Galaxy S9+ is a big and beautiful phone, even here in 2020. Whether you’ve already amassed a large collection of cases over the years or are in search of your first one, there are a ton of excellent options out there.

Our top recommendation is the Spigen Neo Hybrid, which is one of the best cases you can get for virtually any phone. It looks great, has excellent protection, and comes in at a fantastic price.

Another good choice is the OCASE Wallet Case. Being able to protect your phone and carry your cards/cash with one accessory is incredibly convenient, and that’s exactly what you get here. Making it that much better is the faux leather construction that comes in a few different colors.

For those of you that tend to be especially clumsy, check out the Catalyst Impact Case. It has you covered from just about everything, including 9.9-foot drop protection, impact resistance, and shock absorption. It even comes with a free hand strap!