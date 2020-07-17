Bellator’s most memorable walkouts: Michael ‘Venom’ Page, Peter Queally and more | MMA News

The latest episode of Bellator MMA Recharged focuses on Bellator 237 this Saturday night, as we cast our eyes back on a blockbuster night in Japan.

Fedor Emelianenko and Quinton Jackson threw down in the main event, but one of the most iconic images from the evening was the entrance of Michael ‘Venom’ Page.

MVP’s entrance was one of the most memorable walk-outs in the promotion’s history. But what else should make the cut on such a list?

In the video below, we remember some of the greatest entrances to the Bellator cage.

Watch the latest episode of Bellator MMA Recharged on Saturday at 11pm on Arena, as we look back at the Bellator 237 meeting of Fedor Emelianenko and Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson.