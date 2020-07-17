Bell, Rogers and Telus offering over $300 off iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

Bell, Rogers and Telus are all offering discounts on the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.
The three carriers have discounted both phones by over $300. It’s a pretty sizable price cut, and, for those planning to pick up an iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max, this could be the time to do it.
Bell is offering the iPhone 11 Pro for $0 down on device financing with $35 monthly payments over 24 months. Bell says that’s a savings of $315 with device financing compared to buying the phone outright from the carrier for $1,415.
As for the iPhone 11 Pro Max, it’s also available for $0 down and $39.91 per month for 24 months. Bell says that’s a savings of $307.24 compared to buying the phone outright for $1,555.
It’s worth noting that both options require customers to go with the ‘Device Return Option,’ which will have them return the phone at the end of the two-year contract. Bell does allow you to remove the Device Return Option when you click through the buying process, but the financing cost increases.
Likewise, Rogers is offering the iPhone 11 Pro for $0 down and $35 per month financing for 24 months after a bill credit. For the iPhone 11 Pro Max, Rogers asks for $0 down and $40 per month for 24 months after a bill credit.
Rogers also requires customers to sign up for its ‘Upfront Edge‘ program, which requires you to return the phone at the end of two years. However, Rogers also offers a version without Upfront Edge with an increased financing cost.
Finally, Telus offers the iPhone 11 Pro for $0 down and $35 per month device financing for 24-months. The iPhone 11 Pro Max is $0 and $40 per month device financing for 24-months.
Like the others, Telus requires customers to get its ‘Bring-It-Back‘ offer, which requires customers to return the phone at the end of two years.
On top of that, all three carriers will need customers to subscribe to an eligible two-year rate plan to get this deal.