Barry Jarman dies, former cricketer Australian Test wicketkeeper passes away

Former Australian Test player Barry Jarman has tragically died at the age of 84, according to Adelaide journalist Andrew Faulkner.

The cricketer played 19 Test matches for Australia and was a stand-in captain during the 1968 Ashes series in England when Bill Lawry was injured in the Headingley Test.

Before he retired in 1969, Jarman played 13 first-class seasons, debuting with South Australia in 1955.

Barry Jarman has passed away (Nine)

Jarman was also a talented footballer, playing for West Torrens juniors in the South Australian National Football League (SANFL) as a teenager, but a leg injury forced him to focus solely on cricket.

His Test debut for Australia came in 1959 in India after an injury to first-choice ‘keeper Wally Grout, and in 19 appearances in the Baggy Green he amassed 400 runs, 50 catches, and four stumpings, with a batting average of 14.81.

The Australian cricket team on their way to England. Barry Jarman on the right in the second row. (Nine)

Following Jarman’s retirement, he moved into cricket administration where he was appointed one of the ICC’s first Match Referees in 1995. Until 2001 in this role he oversaw players and officials during 53 international matches.

Jarman was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in 1997 “for service to sport as a cricket player, coach and international cricket referee, and to horseracing in South Australia”.